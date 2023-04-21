Contrasting Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 6.16% 21.06% 7.84% Wolfspeed -17.30% -4.77% -2.46%

Risk & Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

90.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Wolfspeed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.29 billion 1.56 $15.50 million $0.33 27.21 Wolfspeed $746.20 million 9.74 -$200.90 million ($1.22) -47.87

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viavi Solutions and Wolfspeed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 5 3 0 2.38 Wolfspeed 1 7 9 0 2.47

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.12%. Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $92.88, indicating a potential upside of 59.05%. Given Wolfspeed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Wolfspeed on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.