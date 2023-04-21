Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.09. The company has a market cap of $412.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

