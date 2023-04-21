Core Alternative Capital Has $24.48 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average of $132.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

