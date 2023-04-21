Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.7 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 105,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,661 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

