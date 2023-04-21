Corus Entertainment (CJREF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS: CJREF):

4/14/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

4/14/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$1.75.

4/14/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

4/14/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.30.

3/22/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

3/7/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.26%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.