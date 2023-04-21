Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Coupang by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Barclays began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Coupang Trading Down 0.9 %

CPNG opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 1.35. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

