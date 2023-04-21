Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,556,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,149,000 after purchasing an additional 268,013 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,754,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,895 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,723,000 after purchasing an additional 305,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 29.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,097,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,822 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739,152 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.