Critical Contrast: YS Biopharma (YS) versus The Competition

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare YS Biopharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares YS Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get YS Biopharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YS Biopharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma N/A -$550,000.00 2.15 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.35 billion -$8.27 million -9.07

Institutional and Insider Ownership

YS Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for YS Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 115 593 885 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 257.24%. Given YS Biopharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.