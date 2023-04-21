Critical Survey: HilleVax (HLVX) & Its Competitors

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HilleVax to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HilleVax and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A -$159.81 million -1.06 HilleVax Competitors $709.94 million $88.53 million -2.88

HilleVax’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. HilleVax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -92.75% -58.37% HilleVax Competitors -4,287.04% -143.28% -40.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares HilleVax and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HilleVax and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00 HilleVax Competitors 1020 4075 11157 171 2.64

HilleVax currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.71%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 73.75%. Given HilleVax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HilleVax is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of HilleVax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HilleVax beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

