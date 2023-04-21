Critical Survey: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) & TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TXO Energy Partners and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Energy Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

TXO Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.50%. Given TXO Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TXO Energy Partners is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

4.7% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TXO Energy Partners and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A MV Oil Trust 93.84% N/A 355.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TXO Energy Partners and MV Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Energy Partners $246.40 million 2.85 -$7.67 million N/A N/A MV Oil Trust $27.20 million 5.07 $25.53 million $1.91 6.27

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TXO Energy Partners.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats TXO Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

