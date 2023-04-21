CTI BioPharma’s (CTIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTIC. StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578,193 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,757,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,890 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

