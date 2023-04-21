CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.2 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

