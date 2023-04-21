D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of -387.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

