DA Davidson Cuts MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $42.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 59.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,838,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 215.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in MP Materials by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

