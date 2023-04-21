DA Davidson Weighs in on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at about $869,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

