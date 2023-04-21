Desjardins Comments on Americas Silver Corp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

USAS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $113.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,088,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 379,961 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Americas Silver by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 31,810 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Americas Silver by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 603,792 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

