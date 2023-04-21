Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 610

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.18) to GBX 610 ($7.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 370 ($4.58) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded easyJet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.50.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

