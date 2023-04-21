Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $3.70. Digital Ally shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 10,681 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGLY shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Ally to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Ally (DGLY)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.