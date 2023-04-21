Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $3.70. Digital Ally shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 10,681 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGLY shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Ally to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.