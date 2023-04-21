Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) by 900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPXS opened at $17.53 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $31.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

