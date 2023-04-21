Doma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of DOMA opened at $0.40 on Friday. Doma has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $133.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Insider Transactions at Doma

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $30,617.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,988,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,410,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $30,617.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,988,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,410,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,635.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,123 shares of company stock valued at $118,373. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

About Doma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Doma by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Doma by 77.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

