Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $12.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.85.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $322.90 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.73.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.