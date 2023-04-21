Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Dover by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Dover by 149.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Dover by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Dover by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $147.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

