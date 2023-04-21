DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.42

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $10.95. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 241,794 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DRD. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2212 per share. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 74,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 33.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $1,465,000.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

