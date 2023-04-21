Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,209 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 14,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 138,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of -387.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $156.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

