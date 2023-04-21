Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,272 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dropbox by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,071,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,351,000 after acquiring an additional 370,212 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,342,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,502 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.76 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,176 in the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

