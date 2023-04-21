Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) vs. CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Critical Review

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Dundee has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dundee alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $6.66 million 11.58 $13.16 million $0.08 11.30 CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.04 $230.60 million $1.20 8.35

This table compares Dundee and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dundee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dundee and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A 8.11% 5.81% CI Financial 13.14% 34.56% 6.45%

Summary

CI Financial beats Dundee on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

(Get Rating)

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.