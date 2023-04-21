Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Down 0.6%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.31 and last traded at C$15.60. 99,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 231,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Dye & Durham Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$865.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of C$106.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.102272 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.56%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

