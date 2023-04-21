Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

