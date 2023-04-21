Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 334.78% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Elys Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

