Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

