Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday.
Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.95.
Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.
