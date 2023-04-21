Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,491,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 254,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $130.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

