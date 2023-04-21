Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) PT Lowered to $1.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

NRGV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Insider Activity

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $149,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,403,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,277,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,403,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,245.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Prime Movers Lab LLC boosted its position in Energy Vault by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Movers Lab LLC now owns 7,552,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 74.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,136,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 152,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

