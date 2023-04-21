Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $2.58. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 173,246 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 43.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Articles

