Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Garmin Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Garmin in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

GRMN opened at $98.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. Garmin has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 14,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

