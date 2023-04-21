Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMBGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones forecasts that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chemomab Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.08.

CMMB opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.35. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

