Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,276 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 870,780 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,271,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

