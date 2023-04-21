Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 10,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 36,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Exicure Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exicure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Exicure by 1,766.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exicure by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113,293 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exicure during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Featured Stories

