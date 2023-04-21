Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $221.39. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.31.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

