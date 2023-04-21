EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2,053.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 36.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 25.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

EZCORP Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $264.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.14 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

