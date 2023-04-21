F M Investments LLC Invests $2.38 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.9% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after buying an additional 40,692 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 82,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $749,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

