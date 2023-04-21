FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) versus Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Financial Comparison

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 9.19% 45.62% 9.44% FAT Brands -30.99% N/A -6.56%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 5 19 0 2.79 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $160.23, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Darden Restaurants and FAT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $9.63 billion 1.88 $952.80 million $7.66 19.57 FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.23 -$126.19 million ($7.66) -0.79

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Darden Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $4.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Darden Restaurants pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FAT Brands pays out -7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and FAT Brands has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. FAT Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats FAT Brands on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator. The LongHorn Steakhouse segment includes the results of the company-owned LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. The Fine Dining segment consists of the premium brands that operate within the fine-dining sub-segment of full-service dining and includes the results of its company-owned The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s restaurants. The Other Business segment aggregates the remaining brands and includes the results of its company-owned Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze restaurants, and from franchises and consumer-packaged goods sales. The company was founded by William B. Darden in 1938 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc. engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW. The company was founded by Andrew A. Wiederhorn on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

