FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 351,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $199,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,750,947.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FB Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

FB Financial stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

