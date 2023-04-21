Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Lessened by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

FRT stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.