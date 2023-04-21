Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Shares Up 7.6%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 2,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 4,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Ferrellgas Partners Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile



Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

See Also

