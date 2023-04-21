Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 80,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $35.49 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

