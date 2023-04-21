Financial Analysis: Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) & Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO)

Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO – Get Rating) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Enzyme Environmental Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group $505.86 million 1.04 $38.62 million $1.16 14.11

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.63% 31.16% 8.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.3% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.45%.

Risk and Volatility

Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Enzyme Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

(Get Rating)

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.