Financial Contrast: Lucira Health (LHDXQ) and Its Competitors

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lucira Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.03 Lucira Health Competitors $480.73 million $10.72 million -53.50

Lucira Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -802.63% -114.28% -27.57%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Lucira Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lucira Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 363 627 1234 19 2.41

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 36.65%. Given Lucira Health’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

