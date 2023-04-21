Finning International (TSE:FTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.06

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.06 and traded as high as C$35.23. Finning International shares last traded at C$34.68, with a volume of 221,803 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.14.

Finning International Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.10. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 3.2277778 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

