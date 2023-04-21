First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

AG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.06. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

