First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.29 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $130.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

